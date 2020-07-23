19 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with garages
Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.
Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more
Horn Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.