Apartment List
/
MS
/
horn lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with garages

Horn Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7241 Black Oak Dr
7241 Black Oak Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
7241 Black Oak Dr Available 08/15/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3978 Log Fence Cove
3978 Log Fence Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Available Now for Immediate Move In - Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Southaven, MS.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2713 Graystone Drive
2713 Graystone Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2127 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330462 to view more pictures of this property. Southaven - Desoto Central School District.

1 of 15

Last updated March 20 at 05:29 AM
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56 PM
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Horn Lake

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Colonial Drive
126 Colonial Drive, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1992 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Located a little over a mile south of the Hernando Square you will find this gem of a property! New exterior paint! New interior paint! New garage door! New ROOF! New Flooring! New kitchen counter tops! This home is

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4035 Shinault Cove
4035 Shinault Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2206 sqft
Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway Village
3358 Boxdale St
3358 Boxdale Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
This home features a spacious kitchen, great living areas, and a large yard. Call today to schedule a showing!

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4067 Robinson Crossing
4067 Robinson Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
4352 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330181 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch-Desoto Central School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43 PM
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway Village
4041 Cottonwood Rd
4041 Cottonwood Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$940
1411 sqft
Huge and Beautiful Home! This is a single-family home that has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total area of 1,411 Sq Ft and was built in 1964.
City Guide for Horn Lake, MS

Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.

Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Horn Lake, MS

Horn Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Horn Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHorn Lake 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHorn Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Horn Lake Apartments under $900Horn Lake Apartments with BalconiesHorn Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Horn Lake Apartments with ParkingHorn Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsHorn Lake Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MS
Arlington, TNSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College