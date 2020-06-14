46 Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS with garage

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5412 Sputnik Drive
5412 Sputnik Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1289 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Great Single story home with 3 beds and 1.5 Baths and 1 Car garage is sure to impress you! Call now for showing and see how amazing this property is! 901-602-5737

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
South Main
22 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Gardens
5 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Midtown-Central
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Louis Place
1 Unit Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Kirby Woods
64 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
New Pathways
10 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
City Guide for Southaven, MS

"All the houses were the same; no mansions, no slums, no country clubs. All the families were middle class, and they were producing children at a steady pace." - John Grisham on early Southaven

Don't bother agonizing over why they called this city Southaven when it's located in the northern part of Mississippi. Okay, in case you can't sleep over this misnomer, we're letting you in on the secret it's located south of Whitehaven, Tennessee; thus, the name. Misnomer aside, the city got its start as a planned suburb to serve the wiles of its glitzy neighbor, Memphis. Joke's on them since this little burb has grown to become the third largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 48,000. And before you go thinking it took a century before this suburb got to where it is now, think again. The change happened much more quickly than that - think years. Now think: if it only took around 20 years for Southaven to triple its population and double its land area, what do you think is in store for this still growing, vibrant city? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Southaven, MS

Southaven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

