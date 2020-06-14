19 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oxford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
120 Falls Grove Drive
120 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
107 Falls Grove Drive
107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1508 Private Road 3097
1508 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Story 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo in Gated High Pointe Community - This 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo is located in a gated community with an excellent association that keeps the grounds and pool very well maintained.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
328 Paul T Circle
328 Paul T Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 S. 18th Street
204 S 18th St, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
204 S. 18th Street Available 08/04/20 204 S. 18th Street - Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located off of University Ave, within walking distance to the Square.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
495 Alexa Drive
495 Alexa Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
495 Alexa Drive Available 08/04/20 495 Alexa Drive - 495 Alexa. 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs. Patio and grill in backyard. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer, dishwasher included. Home is getting brand new paint and carpet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Jefferson #310
1200 Jefferson Ave, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1200 Jefferson #310 Available 08/10/20 1200 Jefferson - Great one bedroom condo at 1200 Jefferson featuring cathedral ceilings in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
104 Robbins Circle, West End Condominiums
104 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1888 sqft
You better act fast if you want a part of this great new development. 'West End' is Oxford's only new development with 4BR/4.5BA. Located just 5 minutes from campus off Hwy 6 West.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1819 Stafford Cove
1819 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$915
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
808 pr 3097 - 808
808 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo, Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1430 University Ave. - 203
1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
110 Thirkield Drive
110 Thirkfield Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Close to Ole Miss! Wonderfully updated home on private drive located less than 1/4 mile from Ole Miss. walk directly down the road to campus! Huge Backyard, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
12029 Water Ridge Dr.
12029 Water Ridge Dr, Lafayette County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
12029 Water Ridge Dr. Available 08/12/19 12029 Wellsgate - Beautiful custom built home located in the Wellsgate subdivision just off of Highway 6. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen just a few of the extras in this home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oxford, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oxford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

