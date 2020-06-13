Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with balcony

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 S. 16th Street
1306 S 16th St Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
1306 S. 16th Street Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - FOR RENT! 3BD/2BA House off of S. Lamar. Less than a mile to the square! Nice deck on the side of the house on nice sized lot. Available early August, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Falls Grove Drive
120 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
120 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Falls Grove Drive
107 Falls Grove Dr, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
107 Falls Grove Drive Available 08/02/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Available Early August! 3BR/3BA Fallsgrove Unit! Located off of McLarty Road near University Avenue and just over a mile from the Square and the University.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2209 Scott Street
2209 Scott Street, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
4BR/3BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 4BR/3BA home in quite neighborhood. This home is available for an early June or August move-in. The home has large bedrooms/closets with a large bonus room that can serve has a 4th bedroom or a second living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Shumard Cove
303 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
303 Shumard Cove Available 08/03/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Shumard Cove
302 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1770 sqft
302 Shumard Cove Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Christman Dr
321 Christman Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large Home with Porch and Yard! - Large home located just a few minutes from the Ole Miss Campus and Oxford Square. This home has an open floor plan with a Master Suite and large closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Snow Mass
61 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
61 Snow Mass Available 08/04/20 61 Snow Mass - Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, with 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet. The second bedroom also has a walk in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 S. 18th Street
204 S 18th St, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
204 S. 18th Street Available 08/04/20 204 S. 18th Street - Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located off of University Ave, within walking distance to the Square.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Sweet Bay
207 Sweet Bay Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
207 Sweet Bay Available 08/10/20 Magnolia Grove - The town homes in Magnolia Grove subdivision are located just off of Anchorage Road from Anderson Road and less than 1 miles from campus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 North 6th St
620 North 6th Street, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Walk to the Square or Campus! Location! Location! Location! - This home was completely remodeled and renovated in 2018. It will has a brand new kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
495 Alexa Drive
495 Alexa Drive, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
495 Alexa Drive Available 08/04/20 495 Alexa Drive - 495 Alexa. 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs. Patio and grill in backyard. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer, dishwasher included. Home is getting brand new paint and carpet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Cotton Creek
213 Cotton Creek Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
213 Cotton Creek Available 08/10/20 Cotton Creek - Located off of Old Sardis Road just 2 miles from the University. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom properties with side porch. Water and sewer are included. (RLNE4040295)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 105
1304 Elliott Drive, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1304 Elliott Drive Apt 105 Available 08/01/20 Solo Squared - Solo is conveniently located next door to the University of Mississippi South Oxford Campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Cotton Creek
100 Cotton Creek Cv, Oxford, MS
Studio
$1,000
100 Cotton Creek Available 08/10/20 Cotton Creek - Located off of Old Sardis Road just 2 miles from the University. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom properties with side porch. Water and sewer are included. (RLNE3969193)

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1605 Buchanan Avenue
1605 Buchanan Avenue, Oxford, MS
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 Buchanan Avenue Available 07/25/20 5BR/4.5BA For Rent - For Rent! 5BR/4.5BA home. Less than a half mile from square! Free standing home with a huge deck and outdoor fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1819 Stafford Cove
1819 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$915
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
808 pr 3097 - 808
808 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo, Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1430 University Ave. - 203
1430 University Avenue, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Now signing 2nd semester and August leases. Look and lease today and get your first month's rent free with a 12 month lease. Offering immediate move-ins for $999 per month till 7/31/20!! Pets allowed with approval and pet fee.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
110 Thirkield Drive
110 Thirkfield Drive, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Close to Ole Miss! Wonderfully updated home on private drive located less than 1/4 mile from Ole Miss. walk directly down the road to campus! Huge Backyard, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oxford, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oxford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

