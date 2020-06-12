/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:59am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1192 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:56am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1090 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Ashley Way
100 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
100 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 100 Ashley Way - 100 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Ashley Way
122 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
122 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 122 Ashley Way - 122 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished including all major appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 CR 1028
16 County Road 1028, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
16 CR 1028 Available 08/04/20 16 County Road 1028 - Cabin 16 CR 1028 is a cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath home located off of Anchorage Rd right across from the Hub. Ground maintenance, water, sewer, and trash are all included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton
110 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton Available 08/04/20 110 Carrollton - 110 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Emilee
203 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
203 Emilee Available 08/04/20 203 Emilee Lane - 2 bed/2 bath condo (RLNE4889259)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley Way
109 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
109 Ashley Way Available 08/01/20 109 Ashley Way - 109 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 Inverness Lane
1012 Inverness Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 Inverness Lane Available 08/10/20 Edinburgh - These duplexes are located just off of Anderson Road and less than a mile to campus. Gated community with pool. Cable and internet is included. (RLNE4466475)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
951 Frontage Road #34
951 Frontage Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
951 Frontage Road #34 Available 08/10/20 Autumn Ridge - Condo is located one mile from the Square and campus just off of South Lamar on Frontage Road No Pets Allowed (RLNE4307349)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Emilee
200 Emilee Ln, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$950
985 sqft
200 Emilee Available 08/04/20 Sage Meadow - 200 Emilee Lane is a 2 bed/2 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding. These condos have an open floor plan.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Private Road 3089
102 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1102 sqft
102 Private Road 3089 Available 08/01/20 Carrolton Condos - 102 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Carrollton neighborhood. These condominiums are just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Ashley Way
107 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
985 sqft
107 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 107 Ashley Lane - 107 Ashley Way is a spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo close to all the retail and restaurants on Jackson Avenue is in a quiet setting.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1104 Morgan Cove
1104 Morgan Cove, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 Morgan Cove Available 08/10/20 Shiloh Place - Located in a great neighborhood off of Old Taylor Road. This location is just a five minute drive from the Ole Miss campus and just ten minutes away from the historic Oxford square. (RLNE4991810)
Results within 1 mile of Oxford
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Ricky D. Britt Sr. Blvd, Suite 10
101 Ricky D Britt SR Blvd, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
101 Ricky D. Britt Sr. Blvd. Suite 10 Available 07/25/20 2BR/2BA FOR RENT - For Rent! Available early August 2020. Nice 2BR/2BA apartment on the West side of Oxford behind the Nissan Dealership.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Private Road 3057, Unit 6
31 Private Road 3057, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2BR/2BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! Available August 2020. 2BD/2BA condo in The Mark available early June 2020. Large bedrooms, nice sized walk in closets, and all appliances included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1503 PR 3097
1503 Private Road 3097, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1503 PR 3097 Available 08/10/20 High Pointe - High Pointe is a well maintained development, constructed between 2003 and 2005 and currently offers some of the very best values in all of Oxford.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1819 Stafford Cove
1819 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$915
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Oxford
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1819 Stafford Cove
1819 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$915
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1819 Stafford Cove
1819 Stafford Cv, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$915
1200 sqft
Recently renovated 1200 square foot spacious townhome with new flooring, bathroom updates, and ceramic tile. Brand new appliances - fridge, washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher.
Similar Pages
Oxford Apartments with GarageOxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with ParkingOxford Apartments with Pool