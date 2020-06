Amenities

walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool

High Pointe - High Pointe is a well maintained development, constructed between 2003 and 2005 and currently offers some of the very best values in all of Oxford. This is a gated development with a nice pool and very spacious floor plans. The bedrooms are roomy, there are walk-in closets and there is a full bath for each bedroom. If you are in the market for a condo, you should check out the value you can get with a High Point condo



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4476161)