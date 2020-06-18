All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 303 Shumard Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
303 Shumard Cove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

303 Shumard Cove

303 Shumard Cove · (662) 550-3054 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

303 Shumard Cove, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Shumard Cove · Avail. Aug 3

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
303 Shumard Cove Available 08/03/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - FOR RENT! Available early August 2020! 3BR/2.5BA home with an open floor plan. This home comes with all appliances and yard care is included with the rent! The master bedroom is on the main level with two bedrooms upstairs. This home is complimented with a nice covered patio on the back of the home and a 2nd floor covered balcony that is accessed from either 2nd floor bedroom. Rent is $1,350 with a $1,350 deposit. Pets case by base with a non-refundable pet fee. Pictures are from a similar unit.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC. and its agents do not warrant the square footage.

Email, Text or Call to set up a showing!

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
662-550-3054, Ext. 1
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

(RLNE5513647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Shumard Cove have any available units?
303 Shumard Cove has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 303 Shumard Cove currently offering any rent specials?
303 Shumard Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Shumard Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Shumard Cove is pet friendly.
Does 303 Shumard Cove offer parking?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not offer parking.
Does 303 Shumard Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Shumard Cove have a pool?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not have a pool.
Does 303 Shumard Cove have accessible units?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Shumard Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Shumard Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Shumard Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 303 Shumard Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd
Oxford, MS 38655
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe
Oxford, MS 38655

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Pool
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity