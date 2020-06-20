Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oxford, MS
/
2495 Old Taylor Road #605
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2495 Old Taylor Road #605
2495 Old Taylor Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2495 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS 38655
Amenities
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Oxford MS Rental - 3 bedroom 3.5 bath in Fleur De Lis. Fully furnished with all utilities included.
(RLNE5770534)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have any available units?
2495 Old Taylor Road #605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxford, MS
.
Is 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Old Taylor Road #605 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 pet-friendly?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oxford
.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 offer parking?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not offer parking.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have a pool?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not have a pool.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have accessible units?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2495 Old Taylor Road #605 does not have units with air conditioning.
