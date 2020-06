Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

204 S. 18th Street Available 08/04/20 204 S. 18th Street - Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home located off of University Ave, within walking distance to the Square. All appliances included, hardwood floors, front porch, deck, House is currently being remodeled for the 2020-2021 lease year: new windows, new roof, HVAC system, and newly painted exterior to be completed. Call 662.234.8500 to inquire



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4791007)