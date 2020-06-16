All apartments in Oxford
169 CR 162

169 County Road 162 · (662) 234-8500 ext. 0000
Location

169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 169 CR 162 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Furnished except for dinnerware and cookware. Gas heat. Oxford School District. Quick access to Hwy 6 leading to campus and the Square and minutes from restaurants and shopping. Pets allowed at owner's discretion with a non-refundable pet fee to be determined.

(RLNE4866565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 CR 162 have any available units?
169 CR 162 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 CR 162 have?
Some of 169 CR 162's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 CR 162 currently offering any rent specials?
169 CR 162 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 CR 162 pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 CR 162 is pet friendly.
Does 169 CR 162 offer parking?
No, 169 CR 162 does not offer parking.
Does 169 CR 162 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 CR 162 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 CR 162 have a pool?
No, 169 CR 162 does not have a pool.
Does 169 CR 162 have accessible units?
No, 169 CR 162 does not have accessible units.
Does 169 CR 162 have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 CR 162 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 CR 162 have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 CR 162 does not have units with air conditioning.
