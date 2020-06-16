169 CR 162

Amenities

169 Ashley Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Furnished except for dinnerware and cookware. Gas heat. Oxford School District. Quick access to Hwy 6 leading to campus and the Square and minutes from restaurants and shopping. Pets allowed at owner's discretion with a non-refundable pet fee to be determined.



(RLNE4866565)