Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4035 Shinault Cove

4035 Shinault Lane · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4035 Shinault Lane, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4035 Shinault Cove · Avail. now

$1,860

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email. This home is for Lease Only, and it is not for sale.

Now leasing a 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasent View and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:

Wood and Tile Flooring
Separate Dining Area
Eat In Kitchen
Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops
Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tubs
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath
3 Bedrooms Down
1 Bedroom Up With Full Bath
Side Load Garage

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 1

(RLNE3738834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Shinault Cove have any available units?
4035 Shinault Cove has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4035 Shinault Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Shinault Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Shinault Cove pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Shinault Cove offers parking.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove have a pool?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove have accessible units?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4035 Shinault Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4035 Shinault Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
