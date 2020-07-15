4035 Shinault Cove

Amenities
Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email. This home is for Lease Only, and it is not for sale.
Now leasing a 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasent View and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:
Wood and Tile Flooring
Separate Dining Area
Eat In Kitchen
Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops
Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tubs
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath
3 Bedrooms Down
1 Bedroom Up With Full Bath
Side Load Garage
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 1
(RLNE3738834)