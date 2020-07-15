4035 Shinault Cove

Amenities

Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email. This home is for Lease Only, and it is not for sale.



Now leasing a 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasent View and zoned for highly rated schools this home offers the following:



Wood and Tile Flooring

Separate Dining Area

Eat In Kitchen

Full Appliance Package

Granite Counter Tops

Tile Backsplash

Surround Tile Tubs

Double Vanity In Master Bath

Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master Bath

3 Bedrooms Down

1 Bedroom Up With Full Bath

Side Load Garage



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 1



