73 Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$808
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
10255 CURTIS DRIVE
10255 Curtis Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Olive Branch Mississippi is a must see. This rental has been renovated with new paint, fixtures, updated plumbing, updated kitchen, and new kitchen appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
10717 Pecan View Drive
10717 Pecan View Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328300 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch: Over Park Elementary, Center Hill Middle and High School District.
Results within 1 mile of Olive Branch

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8646 Whites Crossing Dr
8646 Whites Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
3400 sqft
8646 Whites Crossing Dr Olive Branch, MS 38654 - If space is what you need, then here it is! Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath home in the Olive Branch! 3400 SQUARE FEET,PET FRIENDLY home! The perfect setup for entertaining and family time! Huge greatroom with

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5331 Laurelfield
5331 Laurelfield Ln, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1850 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Hacks Cross and Holmes - This 3 bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ragan Farms Neighborhood Association
1 Unit Available
5364 Leaning Oak Dr
5364 Leaning Oak Drive, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Near Riverdale & Holmes Rd - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, New Flooring, Carpet, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Stove, Dishwasher, 2 Car garage, Fenced in back Yard with Patio Area, Living room, Laundry room,

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Village
1 Unit Available
5291 Ridge Laurel Terrace
5291 Ridgelaurel Ter, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2200 sqft
Now Leasing A 4 Bedroom 2 Home At Stonebriar- This home is a must see! - Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Richwood
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakes of Forest Hill
31 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Hickory Hill
5 Units Available
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Hickory Hill
13 Units Available
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$665
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
14 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
5042 Cherry Bark CV
5042 Cherry Bark Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1451 sqft
5042 Cherry Bark Cv. - Spacious Bedrooms + Self Tour Avaialble + Turn Key Ready - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry hall leads you into the spacious living room area with tile floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Olive Branch, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Olive Branch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

