Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much much more! Yard not fenced in. Close to the interstate and HWY 90 for easy access to everywhere you would need to go! $1650.00 rent and deposit. For more information call Shoreline Property Management 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards 601-498-2132.



(RLNE5840414)