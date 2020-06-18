All apartments in Ocean Springs
65 Fairwood Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

65 Fairwood Drive

65 Fairwood Drive · (601) 498-2132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 65 Fairwood Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much much more! Yard not fenced in. Close to the interstate and HWY 90 for easy access to everywhere you would need to go! $1650.00 rent and deposit. For more information call Shoreline Property Management 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards 601-498-2132.

(RLNE5840414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Fairwood Drive have any available units?
65 Fairwood Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Fairwood Drive have?
Some of 65 Fairwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Fairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
65 Fairwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Fairwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Fairwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Fairwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Fairwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
