apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Ocean Springs, MS with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Swetman Ln
1810 Swetman Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bath duplex located in Downtown Ocean Springs. Walking distance to East Beach, Harbor Park with fishing, tennis courts & play ground. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage & lawncare. Unit also provides washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
128 Lee St A
128 Lee Street, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
975 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Private Mid Century Modern near downtown - Property Id: 312869 Unique, light filled, beautiful space. This is within a private, gated compound.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Lease Unit Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious 2nd floor unit with a large living room, full-size kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and a shower tub comb bathroom. Full-size refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 08:48am
6 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2668 Beach Blvd
2668 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1689 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
