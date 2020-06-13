Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Ocean Springs, MS with garage

Ocean Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1635 sqft
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Springs

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Springs

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
North Biloxi
1 Unit Available
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1639 sqft
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Springs

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2013 Springwood Rd
2013 Springwood Road, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1149 sqft
Nice Move In Ready Home With 3 Bedrooms, Garage, Large Yard.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

