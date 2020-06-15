All apartments in Lyman
Find more places like 15071 Waterside Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lyman, MS
/
15071 Waterside Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15071 Waterside Pl

15071 Waterside Place · (228) 896-4446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15071 Waterside Place, Lyman, MS 39503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1050 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/17/20 This property is located in Audubon Lake Subdivision off of Hwy 53. The home is currently occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications and we do have one approved applicant waiting to view it. The home includes two car garage, granite counter tops, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant pays electric and water.

PRM, Inc.
1447 E. Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507

(RLNE5765162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15071 Waterside Pl have any available units?
15071 Waterside Pl has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15071 Waterside Pl have?
Some of 15071 Waterside Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15071 Waterside Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15071 Waterside Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15071 Waterside Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15071 Waterside Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lyman.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15071 Waterside Pl does offer parking.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15071 Waterside Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl have a pool?
No, 15071 Waterside Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl have accessible units?
No, 15071 Waterside Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15071 Waterside Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15071 Waterside Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15071 Waterside Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15071 Waterside Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MS
Gautier, MSGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MSEden Isle, LA
Long Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity