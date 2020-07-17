11532 Caroline Court

Amenities

STUNNING 5 YEAR OLD HOME - This 5 year old energy efficient open-floor plan home is a must see! Walking in you'll feel right at home with all the character found throughout this property. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings, curved archways, paneled doors, specialty and recessed lighting, ceiling fans, beautiful cabinets throughout, nice-size kitchen pantry, a Master Suite which features a great sized walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub, a "Man's Cave" style garage with epoxy flooring and a formal dining room/possible office. When you step outside onto the backyard, a "Serenity Now" feel will overcome you - featuring a custom-made pergola covering a faux-travertine tiled patio, beautiful plantings, privacy fence and a covered patio just off the back. It's immaculate and move in ready! Schedule your private tour today!



* Section 8 not accepted



* Not pet-friendly home



No Pets Allowed



