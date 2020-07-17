All apartments in Harrison County
11532 Caroline Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11532 Caroline Court

11532 Caroline Ct · (228) 896-3033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11532 Caroline Ct, Harrison County, MS 39503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11532 Caroline Court · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
STUNNING 5 YEAR OLD HOME - This 5 year old energy efficient open-floor plan home is a must see! Walking in you'll feel right at home with all the character found throughout this property. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings, curved archways, paneled doors, specialty and recessed lighting, ceiling fans, beautiful cabinets throughout, nice-size kitchen pantry, a Master Suite which features a great sized walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub, a "Man's Cave" style garage with epoxy flooring and a formal dining room/possible office. When you step outside onto the backyard, a "Serenity Now" feel will overcome you - featuring a custom-made pergola covering a faux-travertine tiled patio, beautiful plantings, privacy fence and a covered patio just off the back. It's immaculate and move in ready! Schedule your private tour today!

* Section 8 not accepted

* Not pet-friendly home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Caroline Court have any available units?
11532 Caroline Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11532 Caroline Court have?
Some of 11532 Caroline Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Caroline Court currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Caroline Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Caroline Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 Caroline Court is pet friendly.
Does 11532 Caroline Court offer parking?
Yes, 11532 Caroline Court offers parking.
Does 11532 Caroline Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11532 Caroline Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Caroline Court have a pool?
No, 11532 Caroline Court does not have a pool.
Does 11532 Caroline Court have accessible units?
No, 11532 Caroline Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Caroline Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 Caroline Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11532 Caroline Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11532 Caroline Court does not have units with air conditioning.
