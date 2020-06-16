4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.



These apartment homes come standard with appliances, upgraded ceiling fans with overhead lighting, tile floors throughout the apartment, decent closet sizes and large living room area.

These apartments are beginning at $650 per month with all the above included! There is an application fee of $40.



These apartments have a 24 hour laundry room with coin, credit and debit card vending services.



Online rental payments are available as well!



Immediately across the street from the Isaiah Frederick Head Start Center and the Isaiah Frederick County Community and Senior Center.



We require current government photo I.D., social security card, income and employment verification.



If interested please call 228-731-6083 for Move in Specials.