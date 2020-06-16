All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:31 PM

4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1

4605 Michigan Ave · (228) 731-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.

These apartment homes come standard with appliances, upgraded ceiling fans with overhead lighting, tile floors throughout the apartment, decent closet sizes and large living room area.
These apartments are beginning at $650 per month with all the above included! There is an application fee of $40.

These apartments have a 24 hour laundry room with coin, credit and debit card vending services.

Online rental payments are available as well!

Immediately across the street from the Isaiah Frederick Head Start Center and the Isaiah Frederick County Community and Senior Center.

We require current government photo I.D., social security card, income and employment verification.

If interested please call 228-731-6083 for Move in Specials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have any available units?
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have?
Some of 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1's amenities include 24hr laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 does offer parking.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have a pool?
No, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have accessible units?
No, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1 has units with air conditioning.
