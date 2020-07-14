1066 Monroe Road 5

Amenities

This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by. Close to Highway 59 and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, commuting will be a breeze. Equipped with washer/ dryer hookups, central heat/AC, you do not want to pass this opportunity by. We are Pet Friendly and only require a $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. Interested in the property? Please, stop by our office and pick up an application. We are located at 4358 Lincoln Rd. Ext. Ste. 20 Hattiesburg, MS 39402. We have a $25.00 Application Fee and accept Check or Money Order. Wishing you the best this Holiday Season and a very Happy New Year!iP