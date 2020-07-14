All apartments in Forrest County
1066 Monroe Road 5
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:36 AM

1066 Monroe Road 5

1066 Monroe Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS 39401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by. Close to Highway 59 and Evelyn Gandy Parkway, commuting will be a breeze. Equipped with washer/ dryer hookups, central heat/AC, you do not want to pass this opportunity by. We are Pet Friendly and only require a $250.00 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. Interested in the property? Please, stop by our office and pick up an application. We are located at 4358 Lincoln Rd. Ext. Ste. 20 Hattiesburg, MS 39402. We have a $25.00 Application Fee and accept Check or Money Order. Wishing you the best this Holiday Season and a very Happy New Year!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have any available units?
1066 Monroe Road 5 has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have?
Some of 1066 Monroe Road 5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Monroe Road 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Monroe Road 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Monroe Road 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Monroe Road 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 offer parking?
No, 1066 Monroe Road 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Monroe Road 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have a pool?
No, 1066 Monroe Road 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have accessible units?
No, 1066 Monroe Road 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Monroe Road 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Monroe Road 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1066 Monroe Road 5 has units with air conditioning.
