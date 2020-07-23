/
/
jones county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Jones County, MS📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
3017 Old Amy Rd, Laurel, MS
1 Bedroom
$688
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, covered patios and fireplace availability. Residents have access to onsite laundry, a clubroom and swimming pool. Easy access to the Northwood Shopping Center and Trinity Playground is another benefit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
230 N 13th Ave Lease Option
230 North 13th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Lease Option, RENT TO OWN, WeBuyHousesSwift.com - Property Id: 213589 230 N 13th Ave 3br 2ba 1300 sq ft Parker McCurley Properties LLC Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 Walker Rd
1105 Walker Road, Jones County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 RENT TO OWN Call 601-580-8555 For Details. - Property Id: 311500 1105 Walker Rd 3br 2ba CH/A Single Carport Patio Fenced Yard Brick West/North Jones Schools Parker McCurley Properties Call 601-580-8555 For Details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
182 Houston Rd
182 Houston Road, Jones County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
RENT TO OWN West Jones Schools - Property Id: 310104 182 Houston Rd 3br 1ba CH/A Brick Home Single Carport West/North Jones Schools Section 8 Approved Call 601-580-8555 For Details. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1933 W 10th St
1933 West 10th Street, Laurel, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Coventry Square Townhouse's WeBuyHousesSwift.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2923 N 7th Ave WeBuyHousesSwift.com
2923 North 7th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Unit WeBuyHousesSwift.com Available 08/01/20 Section 8 RENT TO OWN WeBuyHousesSwift.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2720 N 5th Ave WeBuyHousesSwift.com
2720 North 5th Avenue, Laurel, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 Section 8 - Property Id: 164047 Great Location in North Laurel Near Shopping Centers and Schools Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2720-n-5th-ave-laurel-ms-unit-webuyhousesswift.
Results within 1 mile of Jones County
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1066 Monroe Road 5
1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$500
910 sqft
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by.
Results within 10 miles of Jones County
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
8 Units Available
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,063
1288 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 09:55 AM
18 Units Available
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1324 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:21 AM
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$909
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:17 AM
4 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1419 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Pines
447 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$858
1339 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Hattiesburg
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
335 OLD CORINTH RD - 21
335 Old Corinth Rd, Petal, MS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Woodridge Apartments are located in the center of Petal, conveniently located close to Walmart supercenter and variable Top Named restaurants. These apartments are well managed and offer spacious comfortable living.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamestown - Lincoln
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jones County area include University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hattiesburg, Meridian, Brandon, Flowood, and Laurel have apartments for rent.