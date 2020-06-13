All apartments in University City
7535 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:35 PM

7535 Washington Avenue

7535 Washington Avenue · (314) 222-0065
Location

7535 Washington Avenue, University City, MO 63130
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room. The kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets, soapstone counters, heated slate flooring and a built-in breakfast bar, along with a butlers pantry featuring zebrawood counters, wine cooler, and bar sink with instant hot water! A cozy den/office right off the kitchen and half bathroom complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with sitting room and master bathroom complete with heated slate flooring, a double bowl vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room complete the second level. Additionally this home features a basement with great storage space and a partially fenced beautiful backyard with large deck and two car detached garage! Avail Aug 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Washington Avenue have any available units?
7535 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7535 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 7535 Washington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7535 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7535 Washington Avenue has a pool.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7535 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7535 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7535 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7535 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
