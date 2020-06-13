7535 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room. The kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets, soapstone counters, heated slate flooring and a built-in breakfast bar, along with a butlers pantry featuring zebrawood counters, wine cooler, and bar sink with instant hot water! A cozy den/office right off the kitchen and half bathroom complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite with sitting room and master bathroom complete with heated slate flooring, a double bowl vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two spacious bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room complete the second level. Additionally this home features a basement with great storage space and a partially fenced beautiful backyard with large deck and two car detached garage! Avail Aug 1.