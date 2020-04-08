7222 Forsyth

Amenities

Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204



Available June 1. Now is the time to get your housing in line for the next school year! Only one unit left in this building!! This apartment is 2 close blocks from campus, as well as 2 blocks from the Forsyth Metrolink station. This apartment building has it all to offer the student who is looking for everything! Each unit offers 1150 square feet of comfortable living space. Amenities include:

2 bedrooms,

Hardwood floors throughout,

Central air/heat,

New windows,

Updated kitchens equipped with dishwashers and microwaves,

2 newly remodeled, full bathrooms per unit,

In-unit washers and dryers,

Pet free and smoke free,

Free basement storage and off street parking,

Common area cleaned and maintained by professional services.



Please call Julie at 314 277-3508 if you would like additional information or would like to schedule a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80204

No Pets Allowed



