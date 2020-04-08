All apartments in University City
Find more places like 7222 Forsyth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University City, MO
/
7222 Forsyth
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

7222 Forsyth

7222 Forsyth Boulevard · (314) 277-3508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO 63105
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204

Available June 1. Now is the time to get your housing in line for the next school year! Only one unit left in this building!! This apartment is 2 close blocks from campus, as well as 2 blocks from the Forsyth Metrolink station. This apartment building has it all to offer the student who is looking for everything! Each unit offers 1150 square feet of comfortable living space. Amenities include:
2 bedrooms,
Hardwood floors throughout,
Central air/heat,
New windows,
Updated kitchens equipped with dishwashers and microwaves,
2 newly remodeled, full bathrooms per unit,
New windows,
In-unit washers and dryers,
Pet free and smoke free,
Free basement storage and off street parking,
Common area cleaned and maintained by professional services.

Please call Julie at 314 277-3508 if you would like additional information or would like to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80204
Property Id 80204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 Forsyth have any available units?
7222 Forsyth has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7222 Forsyth have?
Some of 7222 Forsyth's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7222 Forsyth currently offering any rent specials?
7222 Forsyth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 Forsyth pet-friendly?
No, 7222 Forsyth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 7222 Forsyth offer parking?
Yes, 7222 Forsyth does offer parking.
Does 7222 Forsyth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7222 Forsyth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 Forsyth have a pool?
No, 7222 Forsyth does not have a pool.
Does 7222 Forsyth have accessible units?
No, 7222 Forsyth does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 Forsyth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7222 Forsyth has units with dishwashers.
Does 7222 Forsyth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7222 Forsyth has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7222 Forsyth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd
University City, MO 63132
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr
University City, MO 63132
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln
University City, MO 63132

Similar Pages

University City 1 BedroomsUniversity City 2 Bedrooms
University City Apartments with ParkingUniversity City Pet Friendly Places
University City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington University in St LouisSouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity