Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

11643 Denny Rd

11643 Denny Road · (314) 607-1759
Location

11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO 63126

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, original hardwood floors and woodwork, updated kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, storage in unfinished basement with washer dryer. Detached 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash pickup and sewer) and lawn service. Pets considered with $25 month added and $300 refundable deposit. Date Available: June 1st, 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software for applications, credit, and reference checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

