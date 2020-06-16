11643 Denny Rd

Amenities

Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, original hardwood floors and woodwork, updated kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, storage in unfinished basement with washer dryer. Detached 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash pickup and sewer) and lawn service. Pets considered with $25 month added and $300 refundable deposit. Date Available: June 1st, 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software for applications, credit, and reference checks.