511 S Vassar Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sugar Creek Duplex recently remodeled - This Sugar Creek duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator and Stove. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement for storage with washer and dryer hookups..There is a private driveway with off-street parking and a one car attached Garage. The duplex has a fenced in backyard and we are pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $775.00 per Month



(RLNE5395216)