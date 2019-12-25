Sugar Creek Duplex recently remodeled - This Sugar Creek duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator and Stove. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement for storage with washer and dryer hookups..There is a private driveway with off-street parking and a one car attached Garage. The duplex has a fenced in backyard and we are pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879 Rent is $775.00 per Month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have any available units?
511 S Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 511 S Vassar Avenue have?
Some of 511 S Vassar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Vassar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S Vassar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Vassar Avenue offers parking.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S Vassar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 511 S Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 S Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S Vassar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S Vassar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 S Vassar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
