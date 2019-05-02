All apartments in Sugar Creek
Find more places like 420 S Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
420 S Forest
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

420 S Forest

420 S Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

420 S Forest Ave, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
420 S Forest Ave - 420 S Forest Ave is a 1 bed 1 bath home with an office nook!

-1 bed
-1 bath
-Office nook
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D Connections
-Wood Floors
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2890901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S Forest have any available units?
420 S Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 420 S Forest have?
Some of 420 S Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S Forest currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 S Forest is pet friendly.
Does 420 S Forest offer parking?
No, 420 S Forest does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Forest have a pool?
No, 420 S Forest does not have a pool.
Does 420 S Forest have accessible units?
No, 420 S Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MO
Roeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSPleasant Hill, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPlatte City, MOSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City