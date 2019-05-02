Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $695.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 S Forest have any available units?
420 S Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 420 S Forest have?
Some of 420 S Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S Forest currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 S Forest is pet friendly.
Does 420 S Forest offer parking?
No, 420 S Forest does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Forest have a pool?
No, 420 S Forest does not have a pool.
Does 420 S Forest have accessible units?
No, 420 S Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S Forest does not have units with air conditioning.