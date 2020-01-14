All apartments in Sugar Creek
Find more places like 217 S High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Creek, MO
/
217 S High Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

217 S High Street

217 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

217 South High Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
217 S High St- (MOVE-IN READY)!! - 217 S High St is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Sugar Creek, MO

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Partially fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

To schedule a viewing please call Mary at 816-699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$795.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$795.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4149443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 S High Street have any available units?
217 S High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Creek, MO.
What amenities does 217 S High Street have?
Some of 217 S High Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 S High Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 S High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 S High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 S High Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 S High Street offer parking?
No, 217 S High Street does not offer parking.
Does 217 S High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 S High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 S High Street have a pool?
No, 217 S High Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 S High Street have accessible units?
No, 217 S High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 S High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 S High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 S High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 S High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MONorth Kansas City, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MORoeland Park, KSSmithville, MOMission, KS
Parkville, MOMerriam, KSGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOPlatte City, MOLansing, KSSpring Hill, KSGardner, KSLouisburg, KSWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City