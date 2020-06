Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse. This pet friendly property is an all electric unit with private washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement, two assigned parking spots, and a club-pool. Condo association allows two pets total, one dog under 40lbs and one cat or two cats. Pet fees include a one time pet fee of $300 and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet per month.