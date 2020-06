Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath upper level condo available for lease! Master bedroom has it's own full bath and walk in closet, 2nd bath has plenty of counter space. Good sized living room with walk out deck for enjoying the beautiful weather. One covered parking spot and another uncovered parking spot come with this condo. Washer/dryer combo included as well! This one won't last long! No pets preferred, but may be considered with additional deposit.