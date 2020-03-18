All apartments in St. Peters
4053 North Saint Peters Parkway
4053 North Saint Peters Parkway

4053 North Saint Peters Parkway · (636) 448-5171
Location

4053 North Saint Peters Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63304

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 4053 C could be a great geographical location for your office or business with quick and easy access to and from Hwy 94/I-364. Unit 4053 C has 880 sf available on the lower backside of Center. You will be joining other quality Tenants in this Center such as Signature Kitchens and Bath, Banacom Signs, and Advanced Training and Rehab and more! It is in an established area for businesses/commercial and in a highly desirable geographical area. This property is zoned C-3. The lease rate is only $10.00/sf on Modified Gross or $733/Month! The Tenant pays the lease rate and their own electric (all electric unit), internet, telephone and tenant's insurance. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have any available units?
4053 North Saint Peters Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Peters, MO.
Is 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4053 North Saint Peters Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does offer parking.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have a pool?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4053 North Saint Peters Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
