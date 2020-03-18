4053 North Saint Peters Parkway

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit 4053 C could be a great geographical location for your office or business with quick and easy access to and from Hwy 94/I-364. Unit 4053 C has 880 sf available on the lower backside of Center. You will be joining other quality Tenants in this Center such as Signature Kitchens and Bath, Banacom Signs, and Advanced Training and Rehab and more! It is in an established area for businesses/commercial and in a highly desirable geographical area. This property is zoned C-3. The lease rate is only $10.00/sf on Modified Gross or $733/Month! The Tenant pays the lease rate and their own electric (all electric unit), internet, telephone and tenant's insurance. Call today.