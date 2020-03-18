All apartments in St. Peters
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:03 AM

14 Jody Drive

14 Jody Drive · (636) 697-6975
Location

14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a pantry, beautiful backsplash & crown molding. The master bedroom suite has a fully updated private bathroom. The finished lower level has a spacious rec room with ceramic flooring that flows into the additional room that can be used for an office/sleeping area & also a third full bath. Outside there is a large custom patio in the huge level back yard with tons of mature trees for privacy. All 3 bathrooms have been updated, white 6 panel doors, ceiling fans throughout, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, enclosed soffits/fascia, 2 car oversized garage & 3 car driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Jody Drive have any available units?
14 Jody Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Jody Drive have?
Some of 14 Jody Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Jody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Jody Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Jody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Jody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Peters.
Does 14 Jody Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Jody Drive does offer parking.
Does 14 Jody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Jody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Jody Drive have a pool?
No, 14 Jody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14 Jody Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Jody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Jody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Jody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Jody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Jody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
