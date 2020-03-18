14 Jody Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a pantry, beautiful backsplash & crown molding. The master bedroom suite has a fully updated private bathroom. The finished lower level has a spacious rec room with ceramic flooring that flows into the additional room that can be used for an office/sleeping area & also a third full bath. Outside there is a large custom patio in the huge level back yard with tons of mature trees for privacy. All 3 bathrooms have been updated, white 6 panel doors, ceiling fans throughout, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, enclosed soffits/fascia, 2 car oversized garage & 3 car driveway.