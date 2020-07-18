All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:21 AM

539 Weidman

539 Weidman Road · (314) 393-1374
Location

539 Weidman Road, St. Louis County, MO 63011

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning brick front home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, 3 car over sized garage, on a private street. Gourmet kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, solid surface counters, center island walk in pantry, beautiful wood floors, leads to a breakfast room and deck. Separate dining room, living room & family room, main floor in law quarters (if needed). 2nd floor offers, rec/family room with cathedral ceilings. 2nd floor laundry room, spacious master suite, with large walk in closet. master bath has double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Zoned heating and cooling Plenty of additional parking. owners requires a min 12 month lease or longer. No smoking. **ALL SHOWINGS PLEASE WEAR FACE MASK, AND REMOVE SHOES** Please follow CDC guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Weidman have any available units?
539 Weidman has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 Weidman have?
Some of 539 Weidman's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Weidman currently offering any rent specials?
539 Weidman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Weidman pet-friendly?
No, 539 Weidman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 539 Weidman offer parking?
Yes, 539 Weidman offers parking.
Does 539 Weidman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Weidman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Weidman have a pool?
No, 539 Weidman does not have a pool.
Does 539 Weidman have accessible units?
No, 539 Weidman does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Weidman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Weidman has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Weidman have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Weidman does not have units with air conditioning.
