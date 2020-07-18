539 Weidman

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning brick front home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, 3 car over sized garage, on a private street. Gourmet kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, solid surface counters, center island walk in pantry, beautiful wood floors, leads to a breakfast room and deck. Separate dining room, living room & family room, main floor in law quarters (if needed). 2nd floor offers, rec/family room with cathedral ceilings. 2nd floor laundry room, spacious master suite, with large walk in closet. master bath has double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Zoned heating and cooling Plenty of additional parking. owners requires a min 12 month lease or longer. No smoking. **ALL SHOWINGS PLEASE WEAR FACE MASK, AND REMOVE SHOES** Please follow CDC guidelines.