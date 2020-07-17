All apartments in St. Louis County
1746 Carman Ridge
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:14 PM

1746 Carman Ridge

1746 Carman Ridge Ct · (314) 393-1374
Location

1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO 63021

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2781 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors.2 story great room w/gas fireplace & large wall of windows with spectacular views. Gourmet kitchen w/wood floors, center island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, granite counters, microwave, dishwasher & double oven.Sliding glass doors from the breakfast room leads out to a spacious deck for entertaining.Separate formal dining room Main floor master bedroom suite, w/luxury bath, double sinks, oversized walk in closet. Main floor laundry, Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms 1 w/private bath, the other two share a jack-n-jill style bathroom Professionally finished lower level w/media room, recroom & possible 5th bedroom/office. Bonus room also can be used as 6th bedroom if needed or family room and additional full bath.Walkout to a fenced backyard. Great restaurants & close to parks.Security system w keyless access $40 monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Carman Ridge have any available units?
1746 Carman Ridge has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1746 Carman Ridge have?
Some of 1746 Carman Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Carman Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Carman Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Carman Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Carman Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Carman Ridge offers parking.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Carman Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge have a pool?
No, 1746 Carman Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1746 Carman Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Carman Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Carman Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 Carman Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
