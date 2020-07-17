1746 Carman Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage key fob access media room

Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors.2 story great room w/gas fireplace & large wall of windows with spectacular views. Gourmet kitchen w/wood floors, center island, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, granite counters, microwave, dishwasher & double oven.Sliding glass doors from the breakfast room leads out to a spacious deck for entertaining.Separate formal dining room Main floor master bedroom suite, w/luxury bath, double sinks, oversized walk in closet. Main floor laundry, Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms 1 w/private bath, the other two share a jack-n-jill style bathroom Professionally finished lower level w/media room, recroom & possible 5th bedroom/office. Bonus room also can be used as 6th bedroom if needed or family room and additional full bath.Walkout to a fenced backyard. Great restaurants & close to parks.Security system w keyless access $40 monthly