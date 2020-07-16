1517 Orchard Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Showings available the first week of August! Awesome and updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Parkway North School District. This home features ALL NEW kitchen and bathrooms! You will love the hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! The kitchen is completely updated with TILE flooring and GRANITE countertops! The hall bath has a tile surround and new, modern vanity. The master bathroom has an all tile shower, new tile flooring and new vanity as well! There is a new deck and the roof is new as well! ALL APPLICANTS MUST APPLY WITH 3RD PARTY SCREENING COMPANY.