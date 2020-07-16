All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

1517 Orchard Lakes Drive

1517 Orchard Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Orchard Lakes Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63146

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings available the first week of August! Awesome and updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in the Parkway North School District. This home features ALL NEW kitchen and bathrooms! You will love the hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! The kitchen is completely updated with TILE flooring and GRANITE countertops! The hall bath has a tile surround and new, modern vanity. The master bathroom has an all tile shower, new tile flooring and new vanity as well! There is a new deck and the roof is new as well! ALL APPLICANTS MUST APPLY WITH 3RD PARTY SCREENING COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have any available units?
1517 Orchard Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have?
Some of 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Orchard Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Orchard Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
