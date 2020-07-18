All apartments in St. Charles County
2219 Campus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

2219 Campus

2219 Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Campus Drive, St. Charles County, MO 63301

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
2-STORY DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths and covered parking for lease in St. Charles. Showings begin 07/15/2020. This home offers an updated cozy feel that is conveniently located just minutes from Historic Downtown St. Charles and walking distance from St. Charles West High School. It sits on a fenced in level lot with over 1,040 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors and tall mirrors in each bedroom. Washer & dryer stay. You will find ample storage in the open unfinished basement, or convert it into a lounge area so the family can spread out. Lease term is for 12 months. Grass cutting, air filter replacement and quarterly pest control covered in lease. No pets and No smoking allowed. $1200 partial refundable security deposit down to hold the home. Appointments will begin 07/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Campus have any available units?
2219 Campus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Charles County, MO.
What amenities does 2219 Campus have?
Some of 2219 Campus's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Campus currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Campus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Campus pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Campus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles County.
Does 2219 Campus offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Campus offers parking.
Does 2219 Campus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Campus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Campus have a pool?
No, 2219 Campus does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Campus have accessible units?
No, 2219 Campus does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Campus have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Campus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Campus have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Campus does not have units with air conditioning.
