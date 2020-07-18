2219 Campus

Amenities

2-STORY DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths and covered parking for lease in St. Charles. Showings begin 07/15/2020. This home offers an updated cozy feel that is conveniently located just minutes from Historic Downtown St. Charles and walking distance from St. Charles West High School. It sits on a fenced in level lot with over 1,040 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors and tall mirrors in each bedroom. Washer & dryer stay. You will find ample storage in the open unfinished basement, or convert it into a lounge area so the family can spread out. Lease term is for 12 months. Grass cutting, air filter replacement and quarterly pest control covered in lease. No pets and No smoking allowed. $1200 partial refundable security deposit down to hold the home. Appointments will begin 07/15/2020.