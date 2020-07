Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed online portal smoke-free community

All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO. Our beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom & 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhomes provide you with all the benefits of a home without the committment of mortgages and maintenance.