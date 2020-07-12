/
147 Apartments for rent in Parkwood, Springfield, MO
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2206 E. Livingston
2206 East Livingston Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1250 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom with 2 Living Areas - This 3 bedroom house has 1 and 1/2 bath. There is a living room on the front of the house and a huge living/kitchen for lots of comfort. Two of the bedrooms are 15 foot long. Nice fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Parkwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
4 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1934 N Yates Ave
1934 North Yates Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
charming 3 bedroom nice yard close to bus and shopping (RLNE3319443)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2149 N National Ave
2149 North National Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
charming 2 bedroom house big front porch nice yard close to shopping (RLNE3322692)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 E Dale St
1675 East Dale Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Charming 2 bedroom house small front porch large back yard for family get togethers close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308474)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 E Atlantic St
2405 East Atlantic Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$675
Homes and Apartments Several Available Seniors Welcome Military Discount (RLNE2623090)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2258 N Weller Ave
2258 North Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
1016 sqft
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2622921)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 E Division St
1300 East Division Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$495
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment small yard and pet friendy (RLNE4340836)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 E. McClernon
2225 East Mcclernon Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
2225 E. McClernon Available 08/01/20 2225 E. McClernon - Totally updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in quiet area. The home features fresh paint, new carpets, and brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1553 E Nora St
1553 East Nora Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
1164 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom house large closed in front porch nice yard close to bus and shopping (RLNE3293892)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2426 E Commercial St
2426 East Commercial Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$695
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom house fireplace and hardwood floors nice yard close to shopping Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623231)
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1613 N Weller Ave
1613 North Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$715
1470 sqft
1613 N Weller Ave Available 05/26/20 - 1613 N.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2010 N Rogers
2010 North Rogers Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Super Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath offered as a rental - Rent this adorable house with central heat and Ac units in every room.
1 of 5
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1526 E Kerr
1526 East Kerr Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$665
1526 E Kerr Available 05/01/20 - 1526 Kerr - Springfield, Missouri 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Vaulted ceilings Very open living concept Large master bedroom Sits on quiet dead end street, less traffic! Close to shopping and I-44 Ceramic tile
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1420 East North Street
1420 East North Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
This is a very cute three bedroom home featuring an updated kitchen and bath, fireplace and split bedrooms. It comes with a stove and refrigerator and even has a separate laundry room, central heat and air, and a fenced back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2054 N Rogers
2054 North Rogers Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Just the Right Size! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a mudroom and all new flooring! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5886559)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2226 N Prospect
2226 North Prospect Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1212 sqft
Available Now Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This Home will not last long....
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Rogers
1601 North Rogers Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$735
840 sqft
1601 N Rogers Available 08/14/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 2 car garage plus a workshop - Pre leasing for August!! This is gonna be a beauty with so much to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2035 N Ramsey
2035 North Ramsey Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1252 sqft
2035 N Ramsey Available 07/17/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with bonus area upstairs - Don’t wait Apply Now!! This home will not last long. It’s been completely remodeled with new everything on the inside.
Results within 5 miles of Parkwood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!