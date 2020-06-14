Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

73 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO with garage

Nixa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane
1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1820 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
286 W Canyon Ct
286 Canyon Court, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
286 W Canyon Ct Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING Home for Rent in NIXA!! - (RENTAL HOME TOURS WILL START ON 07/01/2020) 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home Large fenced in back yard Large Dogs welcome!!! Gas fireplace New roof put on 2017 New HVAC

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
706 N Frank
706 Frank St, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1004 Glen Oaks
1004 Glen Oaks Dr, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Results within 1 mile of Nixa

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
706 Montego St.
706 N Montego St, Fremont Hills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1519 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1905 Holly Springs
1905 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
1905 Holly Springs, Nixa This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage! It is 1,232 square feet. Nixa Schools NO PETS! Rent is $895, due on the 1st of every month.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Verified

Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
538 East LaSalle
538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1585 sqft
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1005 N Misouri Dr.
1005 N Missouri Dr, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
1005 N Misouri Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Duplex in Ozark MO Available July ! - This duplex features open floor plan with spray foam insulation between units for sound reduction. Laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
1745 E. Cardinal
1745 East Cardinal Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1576 sqft
1745 E Cardinal This beautiful home is located in Ravenwood subdivision. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. There are two living areas, as well as a dining room. The neighborhood is quiet and very well kept.

Last updated June 14
Southside
1 Unit Available
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.

Last updated May 14
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.

Last updated April 9
Southside
1 Unit Available
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 14
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
6 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
2 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2427 W Deerfield
2427 West Deerfield Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
2427 W Deerfield Available 08/01/20 Great Location 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex - Very nice 2 bedrooms 2 full bath 1 car garage duplex. Walk-in master closet, lawn care included. Available to view July 15th.

Last updated June 13
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1018 N Brown Ave
1018 North Brown Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Great home with large yard and carport. (RLNE3268011)

Last updated June 13
Fassknight
1 Unit Available
1700 S Fort Ave
1700 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
Large 4 bedroom house with fire place fenced in back yard perfect for growing family close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308621)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nixa, MO

Nixa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

