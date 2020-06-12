Apartment List
85 Apartments for rent in Republic, MO with garage

1 Unit Available
525 S Main Ave
525 South Main Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 2 story 3 bedroom house detached garage large living room nice size bedrooms big back yard with shed located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3356836)

1 Unit Available
1310 S Normandy
1310 S Normandy Ave, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1325 sqft
1310 S Normandy Available 06/15/20 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout - Brand new patio home/duplex (2018) with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The living room connects the kitchen and bedrooms! All bedrooms are spacious and newly

1 Unit Available
311 W Grace
311 W Grace St, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1335 sqft
311 W Grace Available 11/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with Open Kitchen and Family Room ~ Great Family Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The dining room connects the living room to the kitchen and bar
Results within 1 mile of Republic

1 Unit Available
5613 W Sunflower
5613 Sunflower Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Neighborhood Pool / Courts! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The open living room connects to the kitchen and bar area! The bedrooms are spacious and newly carpeted with walk-in

1 Unit Available
5557 W Longleaf
5557 Longleaf Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
5557 W Longleaf Available 06/15/20 Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Neighborhood Pool & Courts! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The open living room connects to the kitchen and bar area! The bedrooms are

1 Unit Available
1071 Blackwood
1071 Blackwood Road, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1462 sqft
1071 Blackwood This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. It has 1,462 square feet. Rent is $995, due on the 1st of every month.

1 Unit Available
5393 Butternut
5393 Butternut Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage, spread over a spacious 1,600 square feet! NO PETS! Rent is $1,100, due on the 1st of every month.

1 Unit Available
5343 Soapberry Ct.
5343 Soapberry Court, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
5343 Soapberry Ct - This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. It is located in Bent Tree Subdivision. Trash is included, along with a neighborhood pool and basketball court.
Results within 5 miles of Republic

1 Unit Available
2427 W Deerfield
2427 West Deerfield Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
2427 W Deerfield Available 08/01/20 Great Location 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex - Very nice 2 bedrooms 2 full bath 1 car garage duplex. Walk-in master closet, lawn care included. Available to view July 15th.

Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)

Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1018 N Brown Ave
1018 North Brown Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Great home with large yard and carport. (RLNE3268011)

Westside
1 Unit Available
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)

Mark Twain
1 Unit Available
2440 S Westwood Ave
2440 South Westwood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623248)

Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1334 N Warren Ave
1334 North Warren Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
cozy 2 bedroom house small front porch pet friendly close to bus line and shopping (RLNE3277112)

Young Lilly
1 Unit Available
4409 W. Madison St.
4409 Madison Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1111 sqft
REDUCED - 4409 W. MADISON ST.

1 Unit Available
3232 W Latoka St
3232 West Latoka Street, Greene County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 4 bedroom house with attached garage hardwood and carpet big yard located near shopping close to bus line pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3338975)

Westside
1 Unit Available
845 S Clifton Ave
845 South Clifton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 3 bedroom house attached garage big yard great for family get togethers pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410341)

1 Unit Available
200 N Christopher Ln
200 Christopher Lane, Clever, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Clever Available June - This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features vinyl plank throughout home, new paint as well as large back yard with privacy fence.

Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1037 N Ethyl Ave
1037 North Ethyl Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
Nice home with carport, great location (RLNE3271955)

Westside
1 Unit Available
3254 W Lombard St
3254 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
charming 4 bedroom house attached garage fireplace and bath in master bedroom large fenced in yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3340014)

Battlefield
1 Unit Available
4327 S Farm Road 125
4327 South Farm Road 125, Battlefield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1525 sqft
4327 S Farm Road 125 Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Coming Soon - Fantastic large 1527 square foot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car garage duplex southwest Springfield.

Westside
1 Unit Available
864 S Homewood Ave
864 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
charming 3 bedroom house hardwood carpet mix large kitchen large patio leading to bid yard pet friendly (RLNE3410512)

1 Unit Available
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
3124 W Golden Valley
3124 W Golden Valley Ct, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
- 3124 Golden Valley Available now 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex Located in SW Springfield Kitchen equipped with stove, microwave and dishwasher Large open living area Dual sinks in master bath Washer/dryer hookups Central heat and air AT
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Republic, MO

Republic apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

