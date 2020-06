Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home includes two different living Area and kitchen. It includes all the kitchen appliances & dishwasher also a Washer Dryer Included, This home has Hardwood Floors nice size closets for extra storage. Off-Street Parking, with a large garage. Just One block to Campus, Lawn care Provided, Large Patio. Cost per bedroom is only $ 335.00

No pets are allowed.