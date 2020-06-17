All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

538 East LaSalle

538 East Lasalle Street · (417) 353-0927
Location

538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Kickapoo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 538 East LaSalle · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South. This 3 bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Two Living Areas, 2 Car Garage, 1,585 sq ft Home boasts of Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Pull-Out Spray Faucet, Newer Carpet, Fresh Paint and a Large Covered Deck in the Back Yard that projects Serene Peaceful Retreat!! The Covered Front Porch leads you into the Spacious Covered Entry and into the Great Room which Boast of Vaulted Ceilings, Brush Nickle Ceiling Fan w/ Lights, Gas Fireplace and how Open it is to the Dining Area & Covered Deck. From the Dining Area and into the Kitchen you will notice the Stainless Steel Appliances, Pull Out Spray Faucet, Light Fixtures and the Breakfast Area. From the Dining Area through the Sliding Glass Door and onto the Large Covered Deck and into the Fenced Back Yard.....Peaceful, Serene, Park Like are the words to describe the setting for your Back Yard Retreat that includes a Weeping Willow, Landscaping, Flowers, Raised Vegetable-Flower Bed Area and a Large Storage Building. This is a Non-Smoking home. Washer & Dryer can be provided for an extra monthly fee of $35.00. Schools are Horce Mann, Carver & Kickapoo.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927

(RLNE5171264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 East LaSalle have any available units?
538 East LaSalle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 East LaSalle have?
Some of 538 East LaSalle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 East LaSalle currently offering any rent specials?
538 East LaSalle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 East LaSalle pet-friendly?
No, 538 East LaSalle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 538 East LaSalle offer parking?
Yes, 538 East LaSalle does offer parking.
Does 538 East LaSalle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 East LaSalle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 East LaSalle have a pool?
No, 538 East LaSalle does not have a pool.
Does 538 East LaSalle have accessible units?
No, 538 East LaSalle does not have accessible units.
Does 538 East LaSalle have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 East LaSalle does not have units with dishwashers.
