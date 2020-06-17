538 East LaSalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South. This 3 bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Two Living Areas, 2 Car Garage, 1,585 sq ft Home boasts of Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Pull-Out Spray Faucet, Newer Carpet, Fresh Paint and a Large Covered Deck in the Back Yard that projects Serene Peaceful Retreat!! The Covered Front Porch leads you into the Spacious Covered Entry and into the Great Room which Boast of Vaulted Ceilings, Brush Nickle Ceiling Fan w/ Lights, Gas Fireplace and how Open it is to the Dining Area & Covered Deck. From the Dining Area and into the Kitchen you will notice the Stainless Steel Appliances, Pull Out Spray Faucet, Light Fixtures and the Breakfast Area. From the Dining Area through the Sliding Glass Door and onto the Large Covered Deck and into the Fenced Back Yard.....Peaceful, Serene, Park Like are the words to describe the setting for your Back Yard Retreat that includes a Weeping Willow, Landscaping, Flowers, Raised Vegetable-Flower Bed Area and a Large Storage Building. This is a Non-Smoking home. Washer & Dryer can be provided for an extra monthly fee of $35.00. Schools are Horce Mann, Carver & Kickapoo.



For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927



