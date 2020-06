Amenities

510 W Madison Available 07/28/20 - 510 W. Madison - Springfield, Missouri



Updated 4 bedroom home near MSU and Downtown



- Nice park right across the street



- 3 of the 4 bedrooms have a vanity in your room, no more sharing 1 bathroom sink



- Great deal for roommates at only $200/bedroom



- Lease through May 2017 available



