Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2 bath house within walking distance of MSU campus.



This amazingly large four bedroom two bath home is just steps away from the MSU campus. Come enjoy its open floor plan with hardwood floors, central heat and air, large bonus room. The kitchen comes has a range, refrigerator , washer & dryer. Large fenced in yard. Don't worry we do provide the lawn service.