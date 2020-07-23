4339 S. Roanoke

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Br, 2 Ba, Just south of Cox South - Very convenient location on the south side to shopping and dining, just south of Cox South Hospital. This home is located on a dead end street across from a private CU park that has a jog trail for tenant use. Very functional three bedroom plan with large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.



The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease with no cleaning required when you vacate.



(RLNE5964814)