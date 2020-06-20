428 W. Bell

Amenities

pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON!! -

3 bed, 2 bath

1,300 sq ft



Nice ranch style home with spacious living room and kitchen. This home also has a 2 car garage.

***Refrigerator NOT included in rental***



Rent: $950

Deposit: $900



Schools (Per Zillow):

Watkins Elementary

Reed Middle School

Hillcrest High school

Application Fee: $25 per person over the age of 18 that would be living there.

Pet Fee's and Guidelines: $250 non-refundable pet fee PER PET. (Max of 2 pets) Pet's must be house broken, up to date on shots and non-vicious.



Visit our website at www.rpmgroupmo.com for additional properties we have available.

833-682-7767

2025 E. Chestnut Expy Suite G

Springfield, MO. 65802

Office- Monday-Friday 8-4



(RLNE4016692)