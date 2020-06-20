All apartments in Springfield
428 W. Bell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

428 W. Bell

428 West Bell Street · (833) 682-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 West Bell Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Doling Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 W. Bell · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! -
3 bed, 2 bath
1,300 sq ft

Nice ranch style home with spacious living room and kitchen. This home also has a 2 car garage.
***Refrigerator NOT included in rental***

Rent: $950
Deposit: $900

Schools (Per Zillow):
Watkins Elementary
Reed Middle School
Hillcrest High school
Application Fee: $25 per person over the age of 18 that would be living there.
Pet Fee's and Guidelines: $250 non-refundable pet fee PER PET. (Max of 2 pets) Pet's must be house broken, up to date on shots and non-vicious.

Visit our website at www.rpmgroupmo.com for additional properties we have available.
833-682-7767
2025 E. Chestnut Expy Suite G
Springfield, MO. 65802
Office- Monday-Friday 8-4

(RLNE4016692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 W. Bell have any available units?
428 W. Bell has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 428 W. Bell currently offering any rent specials?
428 W. Bell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 W. Bell pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 W. Bell is pet friendly.
Does 428 W. Bell offer parking?
Yes, 428 W. Bell does offer parking.
Does 428 W. Bell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 W. Bell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 W. Bell have a pool?
No, 428 W. Bell does not have a pool.
Does 428 W. Bell have accessible units?
No, 428 W. Bell does not have accessible units.
Does 428 W. Bell have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 W. Bell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 W. Bell have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 W. Bell does not have units with air conditioning.
