2611 East Old Ivy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase. The kitchen features gas range, under cabinet lighting, Knotty Alder cabinets, long island bar, and a large walk-in pantry. Luxurious Master suite includes jetted tub, walk-in shower and closet. Formal dining room and bar, covered patio. 3-car garage, and privacy fence. Located close to the neighborhood pool, in the highly-coveted Field, Pershing, and Glendale school district! WILL CONSIDER LEASING FULLY FURNISHED AT $3,500/MONTH. Small dog may be considered. No cats. Four weeks out for move-in.