Springfield, MO
2611 East Old Ivy Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:11 AM

2611 East Old Ivy Street

2611 East Olde Ivy Street · (417) 655-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Lake Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3223 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase. The kitchen features gas range, under cabinet lighting, Knotty Alder cabinets, long island bar, and a large walk-in pantry. Luxurious Master suite includes jetted tub, walk-in shower and closet. Formal dining room and bar, covered patio. 3-car garage, and privacy fence. Located close to the neighborhood pool, in the highly-coveted Field, Pershing, and Glendale school district! WILL CONSIDER LEASING FULLY FURNISHED AT $3,500/MONTH. Small dog may be considered. No cats. Four weeks out for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have any available units?
2611 East Old Ivy Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have?
Some of 2611 East Old Ivy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 East Old Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
2611 East Old Ivy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 East Old Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 East Old Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 2611 East Old Ivy Street does offer parking.
Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 East Old Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have a pool?
Yes, 2611 East Old Ivy Street has a pool.
Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 2611 East Old Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 East Old Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 East Old Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
