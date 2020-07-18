2226 N Prospect

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Available Now Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This Home will not last long....Apply Now!!



It has a Nice covered Front Porch, Great Size Living room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 3 Very Spacious Bedrooms, Kitchen with New Everything, New Black Appliances, Pantry, Dining area, Huge Laundry Room with a Nice Size Backyard partially fenced.



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899382)