2226 N Prospect
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2226 N Prospect

2226 North Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2226 North Prospect Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803
Robberson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available Now Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This Home will not last long....Apply Now!!

It has a Nice covered Front Porch, Great Size Living room with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 3 Very Spacious Bedrooms, Kitchen with New Everything, New Black Appliances, Pantry, Dining area, Huge Laundry Room with a Nice Size Backyard partially fenced.

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 N Prospect have any available units?
2226 N Prospect doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 N Prospect have?
Some of 2226 N Prospect's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 N Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
2226 N Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 N Prospect pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 N Prospect is pet friendly.
Does 2226 N Prospect offer parking?
No, 2226 N Prospect does not offer parking.
Does 2226 N Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 N Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 N Prospect have a pool?
No, 2226 N Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 2226 N Prospect have accessible units?
No, 2226 N Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 N Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 N Prospect has units with dishwashers.
