1420 E North St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a very cute three bedroom home featuring an updated kitchen and bath, fireplace and split bedrooms. It comes with a stove and refrigerator and even has a separate laundry room, central heat and air, and a fenced back yard. Owner would also consider rent to own for $625/month with a portion of rent going toward the purchase price. ($3,500 lease option consideration (down payment) is required for rent to own.)



Text HOME8191 to 88000 to have this information, pictures, phone number, and a map delivered to your phone.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Deposit: $600 (could be up to two times the rent depending on credit)

Pets: Prefer No Pets.

(May consider a cat or small dog with a $250 NON-REFUNDABLE fee (per pet) PLUS a $10 rent increase per month (per pet). To be considered, a pet profile must be filled out on our website. More information is here: https://laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/REO_Pet_Info.pdf

No Smoking

Directions: Take east Kearney to Fremont. Turn north to North Street. Turn right (east) to the home on the right.

Full Property Detailed Listing Sheet:

http://www.laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/202007_PropListing2_North1420E.pdf



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



Good references

Good background check

Three times rent in income (each unrelated adult)

Application Fee: $20 per adult

Tenant Screening:

http://www.laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/RentalShow%26AuthorizationDoc.pdf