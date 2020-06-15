All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, MO
1420 E North St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1420 E North St

1420 East North Street · (417) 833-8799
Location

1420 East North Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Doling Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a very cute three bedroom home featuring an updated kitchen and bath, fireplace and split bedrooms. It comes with a stove and refrigerator and even has a separate laundry room, central heat and air, and a fenced back yard. Owner would also consider rent to own for $625/month with a portion of rent going toward the purchase price. ($3,500 lease option consideration (down payment) is required for rent to own.)

Text HOME8191 to 88000 to have this information, pictures, phone number, and a map delivered to your phone.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Deposit: $600 (could be up to two times the rent depending on credit)
Pets: Prefer No Pets.
(May consider a cat or small dog with a $250 NON-REFUNDABLE fee (per pet) PLUS a $10 rent increase per month (per pet). To be considered, a pet profile must be filled out on our website. More information is here: https://laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/REO_Pet_Info.pdf
No Smoking
Directions: Take east Kearney to Fremont. Turn north to North Street. Turn right (east) to the home on the right.
Full Property Detailed Listing Sheet:
http://www.laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/202007_PropListing2_North1420E.pdf

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Good references
Good background check
Three times rent in income (each unrelated adult)
Application Fee: $20 per adult
Tenant Screening:
http://www.laurahawley.com/account/acc_files/10000/2453/file/RentalShow%26AuthorizationDoc.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E North St have any available units?
1420 E North St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 E North St have?
Some of 1420 E North St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 E North St currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E North St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 E North St is pet friendly.
Does 1420 E North St offer parking?
No, 1420 E North St does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E North St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E North St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E North St have a pool?
No, 1420 E North St does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E North St have accessible units?
No, 1420 E North St does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E North St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E North St does not have units with dishwashers.
