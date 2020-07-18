All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:45 PM

1223 West Sunset Street

1223 West Sunset Street · (417) 887-1836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1223 West Sunset Street, Springfield, MO 65807
Mark Twain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$620

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great duplex unit with a 1 car attached garage. New insulation in the attic are all added bonuses for this property. New insulation brings the duplex up to 38-R Factor standard for excellent energy efficiency. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Also the duplex has washer dryer hookups. Please call for your showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $620, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $620, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 West Sunset Street have any available units?
1223 West Sunset Street has a unit available for $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 West Sunset Street have?
Some of 1223 West Sunset Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 West Sunset Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 West Sunset Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 West Sunset Street pet-friendly?
No, 1223 West Sunset Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1223 West Sunset Street offer parking?
Yes, 1223 West Sunset Street offers parking.
Does 1223 West Sunset Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 West Sunset Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 West Sunset Street have a pool?
No, 1223 West Sunset Street does not have a pool.
Does 1223 West Sunset Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 West Sunset Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 West Sunset Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 West Sunset Street has units with dishwashers.
