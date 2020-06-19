1207 N. O'Hara

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath on West Side, Split Bedrooms, Fenced Yard, NO PETS - You will enjoy this 3 bedroom home with a split bedroom floor plan. Ceramic tile in entry, baths and kitchen/dining area. Washer and dryer hookups off the kitchen going to the garage. Nice carpet in the bedrooms and laminate flooring in halls and living area. The fenced back yard has privacy fence on the street side and chained link on the rest. Large concrete patio in the back yard.



No pets are allowed in this home.



The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5746605)