Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1207 N. O'Hara

1207 North O'hara Avenue · (417) 832-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 North O'hara Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803
Fairfield Acres - Bissett

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 N. O'Hara · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath on West Side, Split Bedrooms, Fenced Yard, NO PETS - You will enjoy this 3 bedroom home with a split bedroom floor plan. Ceramic tile in entry, baths and kitchen/dining area. Washer and dryer hookups off the kitchen going to the garage. Nice carpet in the bedrooms and laminate flooring in halls and living area. The fenced back yard has privacy fence on the street side and chained link on the rest. Large concrete patio in the back yard.

No pets are allowed in this home.

The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 N. O'Hara have any available units?
1207 N. O'Hara has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 N. O'Hara have?
Some of 1207 N. O'Hara's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 N. O'Hara currently offering any rent specials?
1207 N. O'Hara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 N. O'Hara pet-friendly?
No, 1207 N. O'Hara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1207 N. O'Hara offer parking?
Yes, 1207 N. O'Hara does offer parking.
Does 1207 N. O'Hara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 N. O'Hara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 N. O'Hara have a pool?
No, 1207 N. O'Hara does not have a pool.
Does 1207 N. O'Hara have accessible units?
No, 1207 N. O'Hara does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 N. O'Hara have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 N. O'Hara does not have units with dishwashers.
