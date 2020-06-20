All apartments in Springfield
1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine

1064 East Blaine Street · (417) 553-5555
Location

1064 East Blaine Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Midtown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine · Avail. now

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Available Now! Completley Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Home!! - Apply Now!

This home has New Everything! New Roof, New Floors, New Appliances, New Cabinets, New Counters, New Fixtures, Fresh Paint! Open Livingroom Kitchen, Nice Big Bedroom and Blinds in Every room!

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5783059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have any available units?
1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have?
Some of 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine currently offering any rent specials?
1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine is pet friendly.
Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine offer parking?
No, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine does not offer parking.
Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have a pool?
No, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine does not have a pool.
Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have accessible units?
No, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine does not have units with dishwashers.
