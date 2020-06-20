1064 E Blaine 1064 E Blaine

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Available Now! Completley Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Home!! - Apply Now!



This home has New Everything! New Roof, New Floors, New Appliances, New Cabinets, New Counters, New Fixtures, Fresh Paint! Open Livingroom Kitchen, Nice Big Bedroom and Blinds in Every room!



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5783059)